What apartments will $1,200 rent you in Memorial, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Memorial?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Memorial is currently hovering around $1,160.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

14250 Kimberley Lane

Here's a 1,240-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 14250 Kimberley Lane that's going for $1,150/month.

In the apartment, you'll see a dishwasher, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

880 Highway 6 S.

Located at 880 Highway 6 S, here's a 639-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,165/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. The building offers garage parking and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

770 N. Eldridge Parkway

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 770 N. Eldridge Parkway. It's listed for $1,174/month for its 631 square feet.

The apartment includes a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

