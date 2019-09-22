What apartments will $1,100 rent you in Eldridge, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Eldridge?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Eldridge is currently hovering around $995.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,100/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1910 Westmead Drive

Listed at $1,009/month, this 920-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1910 Westmead Drive.

You can expect to see a dishwasher in the unit. The building boasts on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $400 pet fee.

14300 Briar Forest Drive

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 14300 Briar Forest Drive. It's also listed for $1,009/month for its 775 square feet.

The building boasts a gym and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Expect a $12 administrative fee.

12906 Brant Rock Drive

Here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 12906 Brant Rock Drive that's going for $1,025/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. The building has assigned parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

13115 Whittington Drive

Listed at $1,070/month, this 670-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 13115 Whittington Drive.

The building has garage parking, a gym and secured entry. The apartment also offers a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

2920 Shadowbriar Drive

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 2920 Shadowbriar Drive. It's listed for $1,082/month for its 1,000 square feet.

Expect to see a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $200 pet fee.

