What apartments will $1,000 rent you in Eldridge, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Eldridge?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Eldridge is currently hovering around $965.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Eldridge Parkway and Briarbrook Lane

Listed at $903/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Eldridge Parkway and Briarbrook Lane.

Look for a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a fireplace in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

12750 Briar Forest Drive

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 12750 Briar Forest Drive. It's listed for $920/month.

The building features on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a gym. You can also expect a walk-in closet in the residence. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

1520 Enclave Parkway

Located at 1520 Enclave Parkway, here's a 916-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $930/month.

In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Look out for a $250 pet fee.

