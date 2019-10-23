This Texas home for sale comes with cave bar, golf hole, $12 million price tag

HAR

HOUSTON - A home in Magnolia just hit the market and it comes with its own cave bar, golf hole and a $12 million price tag.

About an hour outside the Bayou City, this magnificent 21-acre estate at 38262 Windy Ridge Trail offers overwhelming elegance and unbelievable amenities to boot.

Nestled in the rolling hills of southern Montgomery County, this High Meadow Ranch home is the stuff of country living dreams. The residence features six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a five-car garage.

Once you pass through the ornate iron gate, head up a paved driveway. A double wrought iron front door opens into a breathtaking foyer flanked by dual spiral staircases. A tiered chandelier, ornate columns and a travertine floor accentuate this dramatic entrance.

The home's massive kitchen is a stunning display of extravagance. Large columns and a brick barrel ceiling dominate the room. Granite counters for days, a custom refrigerator with decorative doors, an intricate tin backsplash and a Travertine sink make this a Pinterest-worthy space. Did we mention there's a SECOND KITCHEN? Find a cozy catering kitchen down the hall.

The master bedroom boasts wood floors, a fireplace and a private reading room with a panoramic view of the backyard.

The master bathroom looks more like a spa than any room you'd find in a house. Glass sinks, granite counters, a chandelier, a flat screen television, a walk in shower and an air bath grace this relaxing space.

With a wine room, home theater, a man cave and an adult game room with a pub, this palatial paradise was built for grand-scale entertaining.

The property also comes with a 2 1/2-acre pond fully stocked with largemouth bass, perfect for fishing on a cool Texas morning. Massive trees create a lush canopy over the manicured grounds.

Golf enthusiasts, look no further than the backyard for a putting green and a par 3 hole perfect for fine-tuning your game.

Not a golfer? No worries, the resort-like backyard also features a sports court, an in-ground trampoline, three large pools and a cave bar.

Once you tire yourself, roast marshmallows by the fire pit or lounge in one of several large gazebos scattered throughout the property.

Retreat from the hustle and bustle of Houston city life at this country estate (for a cool $12 million).



