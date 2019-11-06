This Houston home comes with traditional Persian tea room, $12.5 million price tag

HAR

HOUSTON - Overflowing with opulence, this 18th century inspired abode masterfully marries modern amenities with the refinement of an era long since passed . . . And only asks $12.5 million for the trouble.

8823 Harness Creek Lane is a sprawling three-story home sitting on 1.67 acres of manicured grounds. Nestled on a corner lot in the prestigious Stablewood subdivision, the exquisite 20,157-square-foot estate boasts seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and overwhelming amenities to boot. Highlights include a 5,000-square-foot master suite, a Traditional Persian tea room, a wine vault dining room, a multi-tiered pool and a terrace garden.

A multi-colored, inlaid marble porch leads to scrolled-iron double doors that open into a stunning marble foyer flanked by reception salons so pristine they evoke the lavishness of another age. Overhead, an antique Baccarat chandelier hangs from a domed ceiling. A grand staircase accented with wrought-iron banisters invites visitors upstairs.

HAR

HAR

HAR

A music room behind the grand staircase, tucked between the reception salons, is an inviting space to admire the Houston home's 18th-century inspired architecture. Paneled walls, columns and a marble tile floor with inlaid starburst and floral designs create a courtly ambiance fit for royalty.

HAR

Equipped with its own sitting room, a sprawling kitchen give its occupants ample opportunities to lounge about.

HAR

HAR

For a one-of-a-kind dining experience, take your meals in the wine cellar dining room.

HAR

At night, retire to this magnificent study for a nightcap by the fire.

HAR

Breathtaking in its extravagance, the 5,000-square-foot master suite consists of a sitting room, bedroom, two closets and a bathroom plucked straight out of a Victorian-era home of yesteryear. This estate's love affair with marble is no more apparent than in the master bathroom, which boasts marble counters, a marble floor and a solid marble tub bookended by marble tiled showers.

HAR

HAR

HAR

HAR

For over-the-top entertainment, relax in this luxurious, mahogany-lined theater featuring its own lobby, snack bar and bathroom.

HAR

Each of the seven bedrooms has its own private bathroom and an outdoor terrace.

HAR

This traditional Persian tea room tops the list of this home's above-and-beyond amenities.

The backyard oasis features a multi-tiered pool, a pavilion with a bar and grill, an open-air garden terrace and a huge porch.

HAR

HAR

HAR

On the market for over one hundred days, this Houston home is just waiting for a family with an appreciation for 18th-century decadence. . . And some deep pockets.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.