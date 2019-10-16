This home in one of the richest cities in Texas comes with an elevator and a $4M price tag

HAR

HOUSTON - A custom home in one of the wealthiest communities in the state just hit the market, and it comes with its own elevator and a $4 million price tag.

Luxury abounds at this palatial 6-bedroom, 6.5-bath home sitting at 11102 Wickwood Drive in Piney Point Village, one of the wealthiest communities in the Lone Star State.

11102 Wickwood Drive is a sprawling two-story house with a stucco and stone finish on an acre of manicured grounds. Designed by Robert Dame, the spacious Mediterranean-style villa overflows with elegance and amenities, including a 3-car garage, a covered loggia, a pool, a mahogany-paneled library, an elevator and more.

HAR

Double wrought iron front doors flanked by gas lamps open into a marvelous marble foyer boasting Corinthian columns, vaulted ceilings, several glittering chandeliers and three more double wrought iron doors.

HAR

HAR

If you haven't caught on, a love for wrought iron fixtures is a must here. From doors to cabinets to railings, they accent this home's living spaces inside and out.

The home's love affair with wrought iron embellishments is no more apparent than in the two-story, mahogany-lined study, where wrought iron appears on windows, cabinets and railing. A loft library, a vaulted ceiling and two chandeliers also enhance this space.

With a massive island, granite counters, glazed cabinets, a SubZero freezer and two ovens, this chef's kitchen is a cook's delight. Take note: wrought iron fixtures grace this room too.

HAR

Designed for grand-scale entertaining, a luxurious formal living room features an intricately carved fireplace, a chandelier and three sets of arched wrought iron doors.

HAR

The living room opens up into the dining room. Double chandeliers, a built-in buffet and even more arched wrought iron doors accentuate this space.

HAR

Got to get to the second floor of this sprawling home? Take the wood-paneled elevator. Stairs are so last season.

HAR

The master bathroom overflows with elegance. Perfect for those craving comfort and serenity, this space features a dual entry shower, marble vanities, a Bain Ultra Bubbler tub, marble floors, and yes, more wrought iron fixtures.

HAR

A resort-style backyard boasts a covered loggia, a pool, and a summer kitchen perfect for entertaining.

HAR

HAR

If you've got deep pockets, a life of luxury and a plate of fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies courtesy of real estate agent Karen Harberg could be yours for just $4M.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.