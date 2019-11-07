These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in October 2019

HAR

HOUSTON - All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in October 2019 amount to around 83,563 square feet of luxury living and more than $42 million in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

10. Briar Hollow home listed for $2,995,000

The tenth-most expensive Houston-area home swept off the market in October was 79 Briar Hollow Lane in Houston. Nestled on nearly an acre of enchanting grounds overlooking the natural bayou border and Houston Arboretum beyond, this estate offers 3 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half baths.

List price: $2,995,000

9. Tanglewood estate listed for $3,099,000

The ninth-most expensive Houston-area home sold in October was 6058 Riverview Way in Houston. In the heart of the Tanglewood Area, this 7,266-square-foot home boasts 4 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half baths, a media room, game room and ample amenities to boot.

List price: $3,099,000

8. River Oaks property listed for $3,245,000

The eighth-most expensive Houston-area home sold in October 2019 was 3464 Locke Lane, located in Houston's River Oak area. The 5,584-square-foot home features 4 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half baths, a wine vault, an elevator and more.

List price: $3,245,000

7. Rivers Oaks estate listed for $3,300,000

The seventh-most expensive Houston-area home sold in October sits at 2204 Troon Road in Houston's luxurious River Oaks area. With 6 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half baths, a pool, and a three-car garage, this 6,137-sqaure-foot home built in 1946 offers comfort and warmth.

List price: $3,300,000

6. Contemporary Tanglewood home listed for $4,250,000

The sixth-most expensive home sold last month sits at 5639 Pine Forest Road in Houston. The 7 bedroom, 7 full and 1 half bath home offers a large 3-car garage, gate driveway, pool, large outdoor kitchen and more.

List price: $425,000

5. Tanglewood home listed for $4,595,000

The fourth-most expensive Houston-area home sold in October was 540 Doliver Drive, nestled in Houston's Tanglewood area. This 9,997-square-foot home features 6 bedrooms, 7 full and 2 half baths, a game room and guest quarters atop the 3-car garage.

List price: $4,595,000

4. Lake Conroe area home listed for $4,995,000

The fifth-most expensive Houston-area home sold in October sits on an 8-acre, lakefront lot at 240 Marseille in Montgomery. The Spanish Colonial style home offers 6 bedrooms, 5 full and 3 half baths, a wine vault and an outdoor loggia. The home is 10,088 square feet.

3. West University Place property listed for $4,999,999

The second runner-up for most expensive Houston-area home sold in October 2019 goes to 6402 Vanderbilt Street, a West University Place home boasting 6 bedrooms and 6 full and 1 half bath.

List price: $4,999,999

2. River Oaks home listed for $5,250,000

The runner-up for the most expensive Houston-area home sold last month goes to 2209 Pine Valley in River Oaks. Built in 1929, this historic Tudor-style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half baths, a pool, putting green and a bocce court.

List price: $5,250,000

1. Home in the The Woodlands listed for $5,545,000

This home in The Woodlands is the most expensive Houston-area house sold last month. The 1.7-acre estate at 90 West Grand Regency Circle offers 8 bedrooms and 8 full and 3 half baths. From a wine grotto to elaborate guest suites, this 16,163-square-foot home overflows with opulence and amenities.

