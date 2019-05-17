The most inexpensive apartment rentals on the market in Gulfton, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Gulfton are hovering around $781, compared to a $1,228 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Gulfton rental look these days—and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5606 Bissonnet St.

Listed at $645/month, this 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom , located at 5606 Bissonnet St., is 17.4 percent less than the $781/month median rent for a one bedroom in Gulfton.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and courtyard. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, carpeting and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

6200 Gulfton St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 6200 Gulfton St., is listed for $649/month for its 612 square feet of space.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, balcony and walk-in closet. Building amenities include a swimming pool, roof deck and outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.

5815 Gulfton St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 5815 Gulfton St., is listed for $745/month for its 711 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, a balcony and fireplace. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, fitness center and outdoor space.

7714 Renwick Drive, #A52

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 7714 Renwick Drive, #A52, which, with 651 square feet, is going for $750/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for air conditioning and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

