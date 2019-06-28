The most inexpensive apartment rentals in University Place, Houston

University Place is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in University Place look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in University Place via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

7000 Greenbriar Drive, #2386

Listed at $800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 7000 Greenbriar Drive, is 38.5 percent less than the $1,300/month median rent for a one bedroom in University Place.

Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

Kirby Drive and West Holcombe Boulevard

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Kirby Drive and West Holcombe Boulevard, is listed for $844/month.

The building features a fitness center, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

2425 Underwood St., #353

Then there's this 860-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2425 Underwood St., listed at $1,200/month.

You can expect air conditioning and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include assigned parking, an elevator and a swimming pool. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.