The most inexpensive apartment rentals in Eldridge/West Oaks, Houston

Apartment hunting on a budget can be challenging. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Eldridge/West Oaks look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $995, compared to a $1,201 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Eldridge/West Oaks via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1335 Silverado Drive



This one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 1335 Silverado Drive, is listed for $704/month for its 536 square feet.

You'll find in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a dishwasher, and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the residence. Pet owners, take note: Cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

3939 Synott Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 3939 Synott Road, which, at 811 square feet, is going for $710/month.

The residence features carpeted floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Pet owners will be happy to learn that dogs and cats are welcome on the property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

4040 Synott Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4040 Synott Road, is listed for $799/month for its 760 square feet.

In the unit, look for a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. Look out for a $300 pet fee, $200 pet fee.

(See the listing here.)

13101 Briar Forest

And here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 13101 Briar Forest, which, with 883 square feet, is going for $830/month.

The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. You can also expect to see hardwood flooring and a fireplace in the townhouse. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.