The most affordable apartments for rent in Westchase, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Westchase are hovering around $870, compared to a $1,225 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Westchase rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10070 Westpark Drive

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, situated at 10070 Westpark Drive, is listed for $825/month for its 736 square feet.

The residence has a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet; there's also a swimming pool available. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

3045 Walnut Bend Lane

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 3045 Walnut Bend Lane, which, at 742 square feet, is going for $850/month.

The building offers an elevator and a swimming pool. In the unit, the listing promises a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

9940 Richmond Ave.

Then there's this 753-square-foot residence with one bedroom and one bathroom at 9940 Richmond Ave., listed at $852/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building has a gym. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

