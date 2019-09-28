The most affordable apartments for rent in the River Oaks Area, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in the River Oaks Area are hovering around $1,413, compared to a $1,212 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on an River Oaks Area rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2120 Westheimer Road



This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2120 Westheimer Road, is listed for $1,364/month for its 629 square feet.

For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. The building offers a swimming pool and a gym. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1919 Post Oak Park Road

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1919 Post Oak Park Road, which, with 800 square feet, is going for $1,365/month.

The building offers secured entry and garage parking. The unit also has hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

1875 Post Oak Park Drive

Over at 1875 Post Oak Park Drive, there's this 787-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,395/month.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Building amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool.

