The most affordable apartments for rent in Midtown, Houston

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does an affordable rent on a rental in Midtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,534, compared to a $1,198 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in Midtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3500 Main St.

This studio apartment, situated at 3500 Main St., is listed for $1,068/month.

The unit includes in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

3603 Chenevert St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3603 Chenevert St., which, at 672 square feet, is going for $1,094/month.

The building features a swimming pool and garage parking. In the unit, look for a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

3303 Louisiana St.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 3303 Louisiana St., which, with 621 square feet, is going for $1,249/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. You can also expect to see in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Check out the listing here.)

2410 Smith St.

Over at 2410 Smith St., there's this 863-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, going for $1,280/month.

In the unit, you're promised a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building features garage parking. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(View the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.