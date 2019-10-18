The most affordable apartments for rent in Mid West, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Mid West are hovering around $835, compared to a $1,200 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Mid West rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

8162 Richmond Ave.

First, listed at $675/month, this 576-square-foot studio apartment, located at 8162 Richmond Ave., is 40.3% less than the $1,130/month median rent for a studio in Mid West.

Building amenities include secured entry, on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, expect to find a fireplace, a dishwasher and carpeted floors. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Westheimer and South Voss roads

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Westheimer and South Voss roads, is listed for $690/month.

Expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood flooring in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

8155 Richmond Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 8155 Richmond Ave., which, at 623 square feet, is going for $725/month.

The building features on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, you're promised carpeted floors, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

2424 S. Voss Road

Then there's this 475-square-foot apartment at 2424 S. Voss Road, listed at $730/month.

In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher and a fireplace. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

9449 Briar Forest

Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 9449 Briar Forest, listed at $735/month.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

