The most affordable apartments for rent in Mid-West, Houston

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does an affordable rent on a rental in Mid-West look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $845, compared to a $1,215 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in Mid-West via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8162 Richmond Ave.

Listed at $650/month, this 576-square-foot studio apartment, located at 8162 Richmond Ave., is 42.5% less than the $1,130/month median rent for a studio in Mid West.

The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and assigned parking. Also, expect carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Westheimer and South Voss Roads

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Westheimer and South Voss roads, is listed for $725/month.

You can expect to see carpeting and a dishwasher in the unit. Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

8155 Richmond Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 8155 Richmond Ave., which, at 623 square feet, is also going for $725/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. The listing also promises a fireplace, carpeted floors and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

7900 Locke Lane

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7900 Locke Lane, which, with 674 square feet, is going for $945/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. The apartment also includes a dishwasher, a fireplace and carpeted floors. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 deposit.

