The most affordable apartments for rent in Mid West, Houston

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the budget price on a rental in Mid West look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $968, compared to a $1,218 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Mid West via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

8162 Richmond Ave.

Listed at $645/month, this 576-square-foot studio apartment, located at 8162 Richmond Ave., is 42.9 percent less than the $1,078/month median rent for a studio in Mid West.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. You'll also find carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the apartment. Cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

2600 Westerland Drive, #3362

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2600 Westerland Drive,, #3362 is listed for $650/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

6505 Westheimer Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 6505 Westheimer Road, which, at 588 square feet, is going for $705/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

8155 Richmond Ave.

Then there's this 623-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 8155 Richmond Ave., listed at $725/month.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher, a fireplace and carpeted floors. Pets are permitted. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline