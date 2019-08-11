The most affordable apartments for rent in Greater Uptown, Houston

Apartment hunting on a budget can be challenging. So what does the budget price on a rental in Greater Uptown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $1,195, compared to a $1,210 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Greater Uptown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2520 Winrock Blvd.

Listed at $680/month, this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, located at 2520 Winrock Blvd., is 43.1 percent less than the $1,195/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Greater Uptown.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. The unit also has a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a dishwasher. This rental is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Westheimer and Sage roads

Next, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Westheimer and Sage roads, is listed for $790/month for its 752 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and carpeted floors. The building offers on-site laundry. This listing is pet-friendly.

6403 Del Monte Drive

Then, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 6403 Del Monte Drive, which, at 768 square feet, is going for $800/month.

Building amenities include secured entry. The residence comes furnished and includes a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. The listing is pet-friendly.

915 Silber Road

Finally, there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 915 Silber Road, also listed at $800/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

