The most affordable apartments for rent in Eldridge / West Oaks, Houston

Apartment hunting on a budget can be challenging. So what does a cheap rent on a rental in Eldridge / West Oaks look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,052, compared to a $1,215 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Eldridge / West Oaks via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1520 Enclave Parkway

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at 1520 Enclave Parkway, is listed for $730/month for its 576 square feet.

The unit features a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

4040 Synott Road

Then there's this 760-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4040 Synott Road, listed at $769/month.

In the unit, expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. Look out for a $200 pet deposit and $300 pet fee.

2920 Shadowbriar Drive

Check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2920 Shadowbriar Drive, listed at $804/month.

The building features on-site laundry and assigned parking. The listing also promises a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $200 pet deposit and $300 pet fee.

14504 Briar Forest Drive

Over at 14504 Briar Forest Drive, there's this 817-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, going for $880/month.

The unit includes in-unit laundry, carpeted floors and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is cat-friendly and dog-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

