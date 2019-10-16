The most affordable apartments for rent in Briarforest Area, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Briarforest Area are hovering around $800, compared to a $1,208 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Briarforest Area rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2301 Hayes Road

Listed at $640/month, this 475-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 2301 Hayes Road, is 20.0% less than the $800/month median rent for a one bedroom in Briarforest Area.

The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, look for a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

201 Wilcrest Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 201 Wilcrest Drive, which, at 545 square feet, is going for $725/month.

The building features garage parking. The apartment also comes with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

11770 Westheimer Road

Check out this 852-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 11770 Westheimer Road, listed at $776/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher, carpeted floors and a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

