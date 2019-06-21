The most affordable apartment rentals in Clear Lake, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Clear Lake are hovering around $747, compared to a $1,200 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Clear Lake rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1620 Bay Area Blvd.



Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1620 Bay Area Blvd., which, at 604 square feet, is going for $719/month.

In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

16457 El Camino Real

Then there's this 631-square-foot rental with one bedroom and one bathroom at 16457 El Camino Real, listed at $725/month.

You'll find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. The building offers on-site laundry. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

450 El Dorado Blvd.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 450 El Dorado Blvd., is listed for $744/month for its 552 square feet.

You'll find a balcony and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. The building offers on-site laundry. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.