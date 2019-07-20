The most affordable apartment rentals in Briarforest Area, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Briarforest Area are hovering around $800, compared to a $1,200 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Briarforest Area rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

10455 Briar Forest Drive

Listed at $545/month, this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom rental, located at 10455 Briar Forest Drive, is 31.9 percent less than the $800/month median rent for a one bedroom in Briarforest Area.

The building boasts assigned parking. The residence also features hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

11770 Westheimer Road



Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 11770 Westheimer Road, which, at 682 square feet, is going for $840/month.

You can expect to see a walk-in closet, a fireplace and in-unit laundry in the residence. Hairball alert: Cats and dogs are permitted.

2101 Hayes Road

Then there's this 690-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2101 Hayes Road, listed at $910/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher, fireplace and a balcony. Pets are permitted. The building boasts a swimming pool.

