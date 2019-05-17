The lowest priced apartment rentals on the market in Eldridge/West Oaks, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Eldridge/West Oaks are hovering around $964, compared to a $1,230 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on an Eldridge/West Oaks rental look these days—and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

13101 Briar Forest Drive

Check out this 521-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 13101 Briar Forest Drive, listed at $699/month.

The building offers on-site laundry, a fitness center and a swimming pool. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

1910 Westmead Drive

Next, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 1910 Westmead Drive, is also listed for $699/month for its 521 square feet of space.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center and a swimming pool.

(See the listing here.)

1335 Silverado Drive

Over at 1335 Silverado Drive, there's this 536-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom, going for $708/month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(View the listing here.)

12903 Brant Rock Drive

Then at 12903 Brant Rock Drive, you'll find this 629-square-foot studio going for $720/month.

In the unit, expect a balcony, walk-in closet and fireplace. Building amenities include a swimming pool, on-site laundry and a fitness center.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1520 Enclave Parkway

To wrap things up, there's this 576-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1520 Enclave Parkway. It's being listed for $760/month.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center and a swimming pool.

(Here's the full listing.)

