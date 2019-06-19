The lowest priced apartment rentals in Westchase, Houston

Apartment hunting on a budget can be difficult. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Westchase look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $920, compared to a $1,200 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Westchase via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

10070 Westpark Drive

Listed at $635/month, this 523-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, located at 10070 Westpark Drive, is 31.0% less than the $920/month median rent for a one bedroom in Westchase.

The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

2900 S. Gessner Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 2900 S. Gessner Road, which, at 490 square feet, is going for $665/month.

The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

10901 Meadowglen Lane

Then there's this 661-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 10901 Meadowglen Lane, listed at $755/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The building features on-site laundry. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

(See the listing here.)

9940 Richmond Ave.

Check out this 733-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling at 9940 Richmond Ave., listed at $764/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

