The lowest priced apartment rentals in Neartown-Montrose, Houston

It can be challenging to find a quality spot for a reasonable price when in the market for a rental. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Neartown-Montrose look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,264, compared to a $1,215 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Neartown-Montrose via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4207 Mount Vernon St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 4207 Mount Vernon St., is also listed for $795/month for its 450 square feet.

The unit has hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

4403 Woodhead St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 4403 Woodhead St., which is going for $825/month.

The building offers on-site laundry. You can expect to see hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, take note: cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

2006 Sul Ross St.

Then there's this studio at 2006 Sul Ross St., listed at $825/month.

You can expect hardwood flooring in the unit. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. The building offers on-site laundry. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

