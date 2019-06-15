The lowest priced apartment rentals in Greater Uptown, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Greater Uptown are hovering around $1,200, which is on par with the one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Greater Uptown rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5331 Beverly Hill St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, situated at 5331 Beverly Hill St., is listed for $732/month for its 510 square feet.

The residence offers a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

6403 Del Monte Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 6403 Del Monte Drive, which, at 650 square feet, is going for $745/month.

The building boats on-site laundry. In the unit, expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

5219 Richmond Ave.

Then there's this 725-square-foot rental with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5219 Richmond Ave., listed at $780/month.

The residence comes with a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. The building boasts assigned parking. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1950 Winrock Blvd.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1950 Winrock Blvd., which, with 630 square feet, is going for $819/month.

The building offers a fitness center and on-site laundry. The apartment also comes with large windows and internet access. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $300 pet fee, $150 pet fee.

