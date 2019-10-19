The cheapest apartments for rent in Westchase, Houston

Westchase is very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Westchase look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Westchase via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2750 Wallingford Drive



Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2750 Wallingford Drive, which, at 634 square feet, is going for $791/month. That price is 14% less than the $920/month median rent for a one bedroom in Westchase.

The building offers garage parking and a swimming pool. In the apartment, expect in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

3045 Walnut Bend Lane

Check out this 742-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 3045 Walnut Bend Lane, listed at $800/month.

The building offers secured entry. In the unit, anticipate a balcony and carpeted floors. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

10936 Meadowglen Lane

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 10936 Meadowglen Lane, which, with 795 square feet, is going for $899/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. You can also expect to find a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $400 pet deposit.

(Check out the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.