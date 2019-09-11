The cheapest apartments for rent in the Heights, Houston

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end price on a rental in the Heights look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,170, compared to a $1,225 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in the Heights via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

427 W. 17th St.

Listed at $950/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 427 W. 17th St., is 18.8% less than the $1,170/month median rent for a one bedroom in the Heights.

The apartment also features in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pets are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1621 Heights Blvd.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 1621 Heights Blvd., is listed for $1,085/month.

The condo features a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building has a swimming pool and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

1006 Studewood St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 1006 Studewood St., which, at 704 square feet, is going for $1,100/month.

The building has additional storage space. In the unit, the listing promises central heating and large windows. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $200 processing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.