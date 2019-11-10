The cheapest apartments for rent in Spring Branch West, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Spring Branch West are hovering around $779, compared to a $1,169 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Spring Branch West rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1554 Gessner Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1554 Gessner Road, which is going for $600/month. It's 13.5% less than the $694/month median rent for a studio in Spring Branch West.

Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

1651 Witte Road

Listed at $639/month is this 630-square-foot studio apartment located at 1651 Witte Road.

The building offers on-site management, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll find a balcony and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

9550 Long Point Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 9550 Long Point Road, is listed for $740/month for its 675 square feet.

In the unit, you're promised a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.