The cheapest apartments for rent in Spring Branch West, Houston

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet—there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Spring Branch West look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $900, compared to a $1,201 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Spring Branch West via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1651 Witte Road

This studio apartment, situated at 1651 Witte Road, is listed for $639/month for its 630 square feet.

Expect to see a dishwasher, air conditioning and a balcony in the unit. Building amenities include on-site management, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1554 Gessner Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1554 Gessner Road, which, at 635 square feet, is going for $755/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

9610 Long Point Road

Then there's this dwelling with one bedroom and one-and-a-half bathrooms at 9610 Long Point Road, listed at $855/month.

You can expect to see a balcony in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the listing here.)

1111 Blalock Road

Check out this 455-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 1111 Blalock Road, listed at $875/month.

The building features a fitness center, outdoor space and a swimming pool. The residence also features a deck, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances.

(Here's the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline