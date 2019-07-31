The cheapest apartments for rent in Midtown, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom residence in Midtown are hovering around $1,219, compared to a $1,201 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Midtown rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3920 Fannin St.

Listed at $855/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, located at 3920 Fannin St., is 29.9% less than the $1,219/month median rent for a one-bedroom residence in Midtown.

The building has on-site laundry, and the residence features hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

3603 Chenevert St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3603 Chenevert St., which, at 672 square feet, is going for $1,099/month.

The building features garage parking and a swimming pool. The listing promises a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

2350 Bagby St.

Then there's this 692-square-foot dwelling with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2350 Bagby St., listed at $1,185/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are permitted.

1500 Hadley St.

Finally, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1500 Hadley St., is listed for $1,208/month.

The unit features a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a fitness center. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

