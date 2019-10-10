The cheapest apartments for rent in Houston's Astrodome Area

It can be challenging to find a good deal when looking for a rental. So what does the budget rent on a rental in the Astrodome Area look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is car-dependent and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,020, compared to a $1,220 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in the Astrodome Area via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7901 Cambridge St.

Listed at $865/month, this 420-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, located at 7901 Cambridge St., is 15.2% less than the $1,020/month median rent for a one bedroom in Astrodome Area.

The building features garage parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

9000 Almeda Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 9000 Almeda Road, is listed for $938/month for its 707 square feet.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

1330 Old Spanish Trail

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1330 Old Spanish Trail, which, at 627 square feet, is going for $1,000/month.

The building features secured entry and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

7009 Almeda Road

Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 7009 Almeda Road, listed at $1,018/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

