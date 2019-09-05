The cheapest apartments for rent in Gulfton, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Gulfton are hovering around $1,044, compared to a $1,226 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Gulfton rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7111 Hillcroft St.

Listed at $699/month, this 695-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 7111 Hillcroft St., is 50.3 percent less than the $1,044/month median rent for a one bedroom in Gulfton.

The building boasts on-site laundry. Also expect a dishwasher and carpeted floors in the apartment. Pets are permitted. Expect a $300 pet deposit.

5606 Bissonnet St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, situated at 5606 Bissonnet St., is listed for $645/month for its 720 square feet.

Expect to see a walk-in closet and carpeted floors in the unit. Building amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor space.

5815 Gulfton St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling at 5815 Gulfton St., which, at 883 square feet, is going for $845/month.

In the unit, you're promised a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is cat-friendly and dog-friendly.

