The cheapest apartments for rent in Afton Oaks/River Oaks Area, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Afton Oaks/River Oaks Area are hovering around $1,403, compared to a $1,209 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on an Afton Oaks/River Oaks Area rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4711 W. Alabama St.

Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4711 W. Alabama St., is 35.9 percent less than the $1,403/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Afton Oaks/River Oaks Area.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

4515 Briar Hollow Place

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 4515 Briar Hollow Place, is listed for $950/month for its 629 square feet.

You can expect to see air conditioning in the unit. The building offers a swimming pool, garage parking and a gym. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

4807 Merwin St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4807 Merwin St. that is also going for $950/month.

The unit has air conditioning and carpeted floors. Pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

Westheimer Road Kirby Drive

Check out this 670-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Westheimer Road Kirby Drive, listed at $999/month.

The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. This rental is both cat-friendly and dog-friendly. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Here's the listing.)

2121 Midlane St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2121 Midlane St., is listed for $1,063/month for its 559 square feet.

The unit comes with a dishwasher and laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The building offers a swimming pool and garage parking. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline