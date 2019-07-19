The cheapest apartment rentals in Westchase, Houston

Westchase is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Westchase look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Westchase via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2900 S. Gessner Road

Listed at $630/month, this 490-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, located at 2900 S. Gessner Road, is 32.6 percent less than the $920/month median rent for a one bedroom in Westchase.

The building boasts on-site laundry. In the apartment, look for a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

9940 Richmond Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 9940 Richmond Ave., which, at 753 square feet, is going for $804/month.

The building boasts a fitness center. You can also expect a fireplace, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

2921 Briarpark Drive

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom space at 2921 Briarpark Drive, which, with 641 square feet, is going for $829/month.

In the unit, anticipate a fireplace, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the listing here.)

3045 Walnut Bend Lane, #26

Over at 3045 Walnut Bend Lane, #26, there's this 742-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, going for $850/month.

The condo offers a balcony and air conditioning. Pets are not allowed. Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, a swimming pool and assigned parking. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(View the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.