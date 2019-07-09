The cheapest apartment rentals in Museum Park, Houston

Museum Park isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Museum Park look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Museum Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Wyndale Street

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at Wyndale Street, which, at 860 square feet, is going for $1,250/month.

The building boasts assigned parking. The condo also features a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

1913 Prospect St.

Then there's this 900-square-foot dwelling with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1913 Prospect St., listed at $1,250/month.

The unit includes in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that this unit is pet friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

Chenevert and Binz streets

Check out this 770-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Chenevert and Binz streets, listed at $1,289/month.

The building boasts outdoor space. You can also expect in-unit laundry in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Here's the listing.)

5353 Fannin St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 5353 Fannin St., is listed for $1,607/month.

The unit features a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are allowed. The building features garage parking and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.