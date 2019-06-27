The cheapest apartment rentals in Mid West, Houston

It can be challenging to find a good deal when in the market for a new spot to live. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Mid West look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,079, compared to a $1,215 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Mid West via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5701 Schumacher Lane

Listed at $600/month, this 390-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, located at 5701 Schumacher Lane, is 44.4 percent less than the $1,079/month median rent for a one bedroom in Mid West.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry.

8162 Richmond Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 8162 Richmond Ave., is listed for $640/month for its 623 square feet.

Expect to find a dishwasher and internet access in the apartment. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

3400 Ocee St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 3400 Ocee St., which, at 500 square feet, is going for $645/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. The listing also promises a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the residence. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

8155 Richmond Ave.

Finally, there's this 576-square-foot apartment at 8155 Richmond Ave., listed at $649/month.

In the unit, you're promised internet access. Pets are welcome. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry.

