The cheapest apartment rentals in Gulfton, Houston

Gulfton is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Gulfton look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Gulfton via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5606 Bissonnet St.

Listed at $645/month, this 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, located at 5606 Bissonnet St., is 38.2 less than the $1,044/month median rent for a one bedroom in Gulfton.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and outdoor space. The unit also includes air conditioning, carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

5402 Renwick Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 5402 Renwick Drive, which, at 615 square feet, is going for $650/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and assigned parking. You can also expect a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

6200 Gulfton St.

Then there's this 710-square-foot residence with one bedroom and one bathroom at 6200 Gulfton St., listed at $749/month.

In the unit, expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here. The building features on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

5401 Chimney Rock Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 5401 Chimney Rock Road, is listed for $775/month for its 891 square feet.

In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher, carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. Building amenities include a swimming pool.

(See the listing here.)

