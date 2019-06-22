The cheapest apartment rentals in Briarforest Area, Houston

Briarforest Area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Briarforest Area look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Briarforest Area via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2301 Hayes Road

Listed at $605/month, this 475-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, located at 2301 Hayes Road, is 24.4% less than the $800/month median rent for a one bedroom in Briarforest Area.

The building features on-site laundry; in the unit, anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

2410 S. Kirkwood Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2410 S. Kirkwood Road, is listed for $629/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2101 Hayes Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2101 Hayes Road, which, at 690 square feet, is going for $910/month.

Expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pets are not welcome.

11655 Briar Forest

Then there's this 604-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 11655 Briar Forest, listed at $719/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. The building offers on-site laundry.

2310 Crescent Park Drive

Check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 2310 Crescent Park Drive, listed at $760/month.

The building features a fitness center. The unit includes a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

