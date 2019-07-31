The best-priced budget apartments for rent in Downtown Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom residence in Downtown Houston are hovering around $1,500, compared to a $1,201 median for a one-bedromm residence in Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown Houston rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2011 Leeland St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 2011 Leeland St., is listed for $1,185/month for its 947 square feet.

The unit features a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, and hardwood flooring. The building features assigned parking. Both cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1819 Commerce St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1819 Commerce St., which is going for $1,192/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking and a swimming pool. The apartment also has in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Fannin Street

Then there's this 680-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at Fannin Street, listed at $1,200/month.

The unit includes a fireplace, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet owners are in luck: This spot allows cats and dogs. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking.

2424 Capitol St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2424 Capitol St., is listed for $1,204/month for its 567 square feet.

The apartment includes a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The building offers a swimming pool and garage parking. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

