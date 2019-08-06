The best-priced budget apartments for rent in Astrodome Area, Houston

Apartment hunting on a budget can be challenging. So what does the budget rent on a rental in Astrodome Area look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is car-dependent, is very bikeable and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,052, compared to a $1,206 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Astrodome Area via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1800 El Paseo St.

Listed at $809/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, located at 1800 El Paseo St., is 23.1 percent less than the $809/month median rent for a one bedroom in Astrodome Area.

In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to find a dishwasher, a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are permitted.

2255 Braeswood Park Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2255 Braeswood Park Drive, which is going for $950/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

7950 N. Stadium Drive

Then there's this 729-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 7950 N. Stadium Drive, listed at $1,000/month.

In the unit, expect to find granite countertops and a fireplace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building offers secured entry, outdoor space, a swimming pool and additional storage space.

7009 Almeda Road

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7009 Almeda Road, listed at $1,018/month.

Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1819 S. Braeswood Blvd.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 1819 S. Braeswood Blvd., is listed for $1,030/month for its 620 square feet.

In the unit, which comes furnished, anticipate a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. The rental is cat-friendly.

