Renting in Houston: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

11511 Crosby Freeway

Listed at $624/month, this 635-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 11511 Crosby Freeway in Northshore, is 44.2 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Houston, which is currently estimated at around $1,118/month.

The building offers secured entry, on-site laundry and garage parking. The apartment also includes a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. The listing specifies a $300 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

12603 Northborough Drive

Next up, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 12603 Northborough Drive in Greater Greenspoint. It's listed for $565/month for its 519 square feet.

Expect a dishwasher and a fireplace in the apartment. The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

1000 Greens Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1000 Greens Road in Greater Greenspoint, which, at 812 square feet, is going for $615/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and assigned parking. The apartment also has a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The listing specifies a $300 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

10110 Forum West Drive

Then, there's this 713-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 10110 Forum West Drive in Westwood, listed at $625/month.

In the unit, anticipate a balcony. Building amenities include additional storage space, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Animals are not permitted. Be prepared for a $50 deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5251 Gasmer Drive

Finally, here's this 504-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 5251 Gasmer Drive in Westbury. It's listed for $649/month.

The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find a balcony and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here. Expect a $300 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

