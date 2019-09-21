Renting in Houston: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Finding a quality option for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Houston look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Houston via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1000 Greens Road

Listed at $570/month, this 643-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1000 Greens Road in Greater Greenspoint, is 53.2% less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Houston, which is currently estimated at around $1,219/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1303 Gears Road

This studio apartment, situated at 1303 Gears Road in Greater Greenspoint, is listed for $595/month for its 484 square feet.

Expect to find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the apartment. The building has secured entry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 910 Redwood St. in Lawndale / Wayside, which, at 650 square feet, is going for $575/month.Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here. The listing specifies a $200 dog fee, $200 cat fee.According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.(See the full listing here.)

5410 N. Braeswood Blvd.





Then there's this 670-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5410 N. Braeswood Blvd. in Meyerland Area, listed at $615/month.

The unit includes a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

