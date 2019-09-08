Renting in Houston: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Houston are hovering around $1,225. But how does the low-end pricing on a Houston rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7600 E. Houston Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 7600 E. Houston Road in East Houston, which, at 850 square feet, is going for $624/month.

The listing promises a balcony, dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat suitable for biking and offers some transit options.

1651 Witte Road

Next up is this 630-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1651 Witte Road in Spring Branch West and listed for $639/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site management, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the unit, anticipate a balcony and a dishwasher. Animals are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately convenient for walking and biking, and offers some transit options.

5606 Bissonnet St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 5606 Bissonnet St. in Gulfton, is listed for $645/month for its 720 square feet.

The unit boasts carpeted floors. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite suitable for walking, offers some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

