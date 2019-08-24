Renting in Houston: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

If you're on the hunt for new digs, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Houston look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Houston via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9313 Tallyho Road

Listed at $347/month, this 673-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 9313 Tallyho Road in Meadowbrook / Allendale, is 71.6 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Houston, which is currently estimated at around $1,220/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and on-site laundry. You'll also find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $150 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

13502 Northborough Drive

Next up is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 13502 Northborough Drive in Greater Greenspoint. It's listed for $527/month.

When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

12603 Northborough Drive

Then, there's this 519-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 12603 Northborough Drive in Greater Greenspoint, listed at $565/month.

In the unit, look for a fireplace and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

4914 Kashmere St.

And here's a 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment. It's located at 4914 Kashmere St. in Kashmere Gardens and listed for $795/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. The remodeled unit also comes with central heating and hardwood floors. Good news for dog lovers: Pups are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

