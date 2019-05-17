Renting in Houston: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Houston are hovering around $1,230. But how does the low-end pricing on a Houston rental look these days—and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

470 Maxey Road, #5164

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 470 Maxey Road, #5164 in Northshore, which is going for $535/month.

Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

1303 Gears Road

Next up is this 484-square-foot studio, located at 1303 Gears Road in Greater Greenspoint and listed for $575/month.

The building offers storage space, secured entry and a swimming pool. In the unit, the listing promises a air conditioning, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The listing specifies a $99 deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)

2305 Hayes Road, #4487

This studio apartment, situated at 2305 Hayes Road, #4487, in Briarforest Area, is also listed for $575/month.

Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

503 El Dorado Blvd., #5160

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 503 El Dorado Blvd., #5160, in Clear Lake, which is going for $595/month.

Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

(Check out the listing here.)

