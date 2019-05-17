Renting in Houston: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Houston if you're on a budget of $800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

10950 Briar Forest Drive (Briarforest Area)

Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 10950 Briar Forest Drive. It's listed for $800/month.

The building features a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the furnished unit, you'll get a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

7000 Greenbriar Drive, #2386 (University Place)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 7000 Greenbriar Drive, #2386. It's also listed for $800/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

915 Silber Road, #4541 (Greater Uptown)

Listed at $800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 915 Silber Road, #4541.

Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7901 Amelia Road (Spring Branch East)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 7901 Amelia Road. It's listed for $800/month for its 740 square feet of space.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, there's air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a balcony. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6700 Chimney Rock Road (Gulfton)

Finally, check out this 575-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 6700 Chimney Rock Road. It's listed for $799/month.

In the unit, you'll have air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.