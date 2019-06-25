Renting in Houston: What will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Houston if you're on a budget of $700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2101 Hayes Road (Briarforest Area)

Listed at $605/month, this 475-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2101 Hayes Road.

The studio has carpeting, a balcony and a dishwasher. The building features outdoor space and a swimming pool. This unit is pet friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very suitable for walking and biking, and offers some transit options.

1239 Bay Area Blvd. (Clear Lake)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1239 Bay Area Blvd. that's going for $610/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is convenient for walking and biking, and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

12800 Dunlap St. (Fondren Gardens)

Located at 12800 Dunlap St., here's a 552-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $625/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry. Pets are permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, offers some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

