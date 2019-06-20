Renting in Houston: What will $2,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Houston if you've got a budget of $2,700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2800 Kirby Drive (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)

Listed at $2,700/month, this 1,738-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 2800 Kirby Drive.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2850 Fannin St. (Midtown)

Here's a 925-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 2850 Fannin St. that's going for $2,622/month.

You can expect air conditioning in the unit. Building amenities include a fitness center, a residents lounge and a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1916 W. Gray St. (Neartown - Montrose)

Next, check out this 904-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 1916 W. Gray St. It's listed for $2,635/month.

The building offers an elevator and a swimming pool. You can also expect to see a balcony and carpeted floors in the residence. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1911 Holcombe Blvd. (Medical Center Area)

Located at 1911 Holcombe Blvd., here's an 899-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,639/month.

The apartment offers a balcony. The building boasts a fitness center and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Look out for a $700 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1414 Wood Hollow Drive (Greater Uptown)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment located at 1414 Wood Hollow Drive. It's listed for $2,650/month for its 1,562 square feet.

The apartment offers hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building has a fitness center and bike parking. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a $400 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline