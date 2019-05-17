Renting in Houston: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Houston with a budget of $2,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4727 W. Alabama St. (Afton Oaks)

Listed at $2,100/month, this 820-square-foot studio apartment is located at 4727 W. Alabama St.

The furnished unit has air conditioning and a ceiling fan. The building features outdoor space. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

504 Bering Drive (Greater Uptown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 504 Bering Drive. It's also listed for $2,100/month for its 701 square feet of space.

The building has garage parking. In the apartment, anticipate a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

White Oak Drive and Usener Street (The Heights)

Here's a 940-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at White Oak Drive and Usener Street that's going for $2,086/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a fitness center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

San Felipe Street and Bancroft Lane (River Oaks)

Next, check out this 784-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at San Felipe Street and Bancroft Lane. It's listed for $2,084/month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building has garage parking and a roof deck. Dogs and cats are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

1111 Rusk St. (Downtown)

Located at 1111 Rusk St., here's an 875-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom that's listed for $2,080/month.

Building amenities include storage, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

