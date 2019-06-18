Renting in Houston: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Houston with a budget of $2,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

919 Gillette St. (Fourth Ward)

Listed at $1,897/month, this 836-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 919 Gillette St.

In the residence, you can anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

4310 Dunlavy St. (Neartown - Montrose)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 4310 Dunlavy St. It's listed for $1,904/month for its 985 square feet.

The residence has air conditioning, a balcony, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pets are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

6301 Almeda Road (Macgregor)

Here's a 1,600-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 6301 Almeda Road that's going for $1,905/month.

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take note: cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2424 Sawyer Heights St. (Memorial Park)

Next, check out this 1,202-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 2424 Sawyer Heights St. It's listed for $1,906/month.

The building has a fitness center. You can also expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting as well as a dishwasher in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

2401 S. Gessner Road (Mid West)

Located at 2401 S. Gessner Road, here's a 1,478-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,915/month.

In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting as well as large windows. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The listing specifies a $500 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

